Nowadays, replaying a specific section of a title means, in most cases, having to start over from scratch, although there are a couple of cases where it is possible to select a specific chapter or part of the adventure. However, it seems that sony wants to make this last point a standard for the industry, since A recent patent registered by the company would indicate that replaying some part would be much more common in the future.

Recently, a registered patent by Sony, which describes a system with which a player is able to select some specific point in a game, and return to that moment to relive a section. This is what is said about it:

“A system and method is provided to start the game from streaming content. Information about media content may be stored in memory. Such media content may have at least one or more trigger points and each trigger point may be associated with a set of gameplay data specific to a gameplay scene within an interactive title. Multimedia content may be transmitted to a user device over a communication network. A selection of one of at least one or more trigger points may be received over the communication network from the user device. The identification of the set of game data associated with the selected activation point may be identified and the interactive title for the game may be launched by the user’s device based on the identified set of game data associated with the selected activation point. .

The patent, known as “Content Streaming with Game Release,” shows the desired process through a series of practical sketches and diagrams. It is shown that the gameplay sequences would be divided into sub-chapters complete with trigger points where players can select, taking them to that moment in a matter of seconds.

As AAA productions focus more and more on the big moments that can only be experienced once in an adventure, a system like this would substantially facilitate reliving a section without the need to start a game again from scratch. This is especially favorable for PlayStation projects, which present us with productions focused on narrative.

However, this would not be entirely new. Let us remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales It has a system that allows us to relive certain missions from the main story. Although this was received with open arms, this option did not return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which is disappointing, since this installment has some impressive sequences, such as the initial battle with Sandman, the chase with Black Cat, and when we see Venom for the first time.

Although the technical aspects of this patent are a mystery, We do not doubt that the SSD is one of the main factors in allowing this to be a reality. Unfortunately, and as with most patents, this doesn’t mean that the idea of ​​replaying certain parts of a story is possible at the end of the day. This is just a record.

Although the technical aspects of this patent are a mystery, We do not doubt that the SSD is one of the main factors in allowing this to be a reality. Unfortunately, and as with most patents, this doesn't mean that the idea of ​​replaying certain parts of a story is possible at the end of the day. This is just a record.

As we have seen in the past, there is no guarantee that a patent will eventually become a reality. In most cases, a registration of this type is just an excuse to protect a company's intellectual property. However, we must not lose hope.

Editor’s Note:

I hope this becomes a reality in the future. Many of my favorite moments from games in recent years take place in the middle or end of the adventure, and replaying a 20 or more hour title just to relive a segment is not something that is in my plans.

Via: Exputer