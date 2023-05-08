













PlayStation would have made agreements with Konami for the exclusivity of Castlevania and Metal Gear on PS5 | EarthGamer

Several industry insiders are reporting the same information, which might give you some truth. Apparently it will be in a future PlayStation Showcase where these exclusive contracts will be revealed. At the moment there is no such event announced, but rumors also suggest that there will be one at the end of May.

The chances of this being true were reinforced with the announcement of the remake of Silent Hill 2 a few months ago. Since it was revealed that it would be a PS5 exclusive. So these agreements on castlevania and Metal Gear Solid 3 they could have been part of that negotiation.

We recommend you: PlayStation boss says they will bet more on games as a service

For now, all that remains is to wait for this information to be confirmed. Since you have to remember that until you hear an official source, nothing is written. Although we must admit that so much reporting makes us suspicious. Would you like it to be so?

What is the relationship of PlayStation and Konami?

Another factor that gives strength to this PlayStation and Konami rumor is that the two had a very close relationship in the past. At the time of the PS1 they released Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night exclusively on that console.

Source: Konami

Even most of the saga of Metal Gear Solid it was released exclusively on Sony consoles. Like the first three installments of silent hill. So it doesn’t sound so far-fetched that an agreement was made with these sagas that many already associate with the brand.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.