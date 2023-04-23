













PlayStation would have its showcase in May or before the Summer Game Fest | EarthGamer

These new statements were made on the Giant Bomb podcast. There he commented that it is very likely that Sony has a special transmission planned in May and before the Summer Game Fest, which will take place in June.

Specifically, the Summer Game Fest is planned for June 8. However, Grubb could also hint that what Sony has planned could be as early as June; there is no complete certainty that it will be in May.

It is possible that the ideal moment to carry out such a transmission is still being evaluated, which would allow the company to highlight the games that are on the way to PS5, its brand new next-generation console.

Fountain: Summer Game Fest.

This isn’t the first time that Jeff Grubb has claimed that the PlayStation Showcase will take place before Summer Game Fest.

On March 31, 2023, he shared a message on Twitter where he put a list of video game events that are on the way.

In his message he presumed that he had ‘killed’ E3, something difficult to confirm. But he highlighted what is on the way. After the Summer Game Fest on June 8th come three presentations.

E3 is dead, and I killed it. And now I’m going to honor it by holding it up Weekend At BerniE3’s-style alongside Jeff Grubb’s #summergamemess Thank you to all of the Jeff Grubb’s Summer Game Mess partners for participating whether you want to or not. LET’S FUCKING GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qewAmVOVkZ —Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 31, 2023

June 9 and 10 are Geoff Keighley’s Days of Play; on the 11th of said month the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase and Starfield Direct; and on the 12th the Ubisoft Forward.

So although E3 2023 is canceled, that does not mean that there will be no news related to video games.

But in the case of the PlayStation Showcase, it should be noted that the one who has the last word is Sony. Since nothing has been officially announced, it could well delay it.

Fountain: Microsoft.

Especially to be able to appreciate what your competitors have prepared.

Despite the fact that E3 will not have an edition this year, video game companies are looking for their presentations to coincide with this exhibition.

That is the case with Microsoft with its stream, where it will show games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Based on the above, it can be assumed that Nintendo could have a similar event.

