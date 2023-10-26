













Some sources claim that PlayStation senior management does not agree with Booth’s approach. She was supposedly one of those who made her studios focus on creating games as a service, rather than single-player experiences.

The rumor comes from David Jaffe, a former Sony employee and the creator of God of War. According to their sources, it is not only the top brass, but also several of the studios involved are unhappy with working on games as a service.

The beginning of PlayStation’s inclination towards games as a service began with the purchase of Bungie in 2022. The objective of the acquisition was precisely to strengthen itself in this market. According to the same company, they currently have a dozen games as a service in production.

What was said about PlayStation studios?

David Jaffe spoke a little more about the disagreement of PlayStation studios with making games as a service. Their sources assure that the studies feel wasted. Especially since all these years they have been making engaging single player games. With this new model they do not consider that their talents are taken advantage of.

Source: Sony.

Currently it has not been revealed what the rest of these games as a service will be. However, we know of the existence of The Last of Us Factions II which was supposedly already canceled due to problems in its development. Guerrilla Games is also rumored to be working on one within the universe of horizon. What do you think of this new approach?

