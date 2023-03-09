According to Bloomberg sources, Sony Playstation allegedly asked the CMA to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard or to force Microsoft to sell the Call of Duty brandgiven that according to the Japanese company there would be no alternative solutions to prevent damage to consumers in the console and cloud gaming market.

As we know, the CMA tentatively nixed the $69 billion deal last month, saying the deal could lead to “higher prices, less choice and less innovation for UK gamers.” The English antitrust has proposed to Microsoft a series of structural remedies to carry forward the acquisition, one of which is precisely the divestment of the business associated with Call of Duty.

If what reported by Bloomberg is true, apparently it is precisely on this point that Sony would seem to want to leverage, perhaps in an attempt to diminish the benefits obtained from the acquisition of Activision Blizzard or strategically to convince the CMA to impose such a disadvantageous condition as to to make Microsoft desist from completing the operation, given that the Redmond giant has stated in the past that it would not be willing to eliminate the Call of Duty brand from the equation, for obvious reasons.

These days, however, Microsoft is promoting the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in major English newspapers, with full-page advertising in which it promises that it will bring Call of Duty to 150 million more players.