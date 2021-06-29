Today, we learned about the purchase of Housemarque by PlayStation Studios. However, it appears that another purchase that they had yet to announce was leaked. The account of Twitter of the company welcomed Bluepoint, developer studio responsible for the remake of Demon’s Souls.

This video game developer studio is recognized for the quality of its remakes and remasters. After the incredible God of War: Collection and this Demon’s Souls, it seems that PlayStation Studios has known how to value the quality it has. Although, how did this purchase get leaked to you?

It was all because of a tweet from PlayStation

According to the account of Twitter @nibellion, originally PlayStation Studios had uploaded an image in which he welcomed Bluepoint games to the company. Originally, this image was supposed to welcome you to Housemarque.

In fact, in the image they mistakenly shared, we can see that between the images of Returnal Y Horizon: Forbidden West, you will find the remake of Demon’s Souls

But the clues about this acquisition do not end there. The same account of Twitter verified this image which was quickly deleted.

Via Tweetdeck was able to retrieve the tweet posted by PlayStation Japan that announced the purchase of Housemarque with the image of Bluepoint.

