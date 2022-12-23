At this moment there is a new rumor as a result of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and this involves Square Enix with PlayStation.

In accordance with LumberjackRy on Twitterthe same source who told him about the purchase of FireSprite Games, Bungie and Valkyrie Entertainment, mentioned that PlayStation would look to buy Capcom, Sega or Square Enix.

The point is that this measure would be in response in the event that Microsoft manages to take over Activision Blizzard in the coming months. Even the North American company would seek to have Capcom as well, but, as we mentioned, they are only rumors from sources with a certain degree of credibility.

Source: Square Enix

As they say in the United States, this information must be taken with a pinch of salt because it is likely to be wrong or the data is incomplete or even old.

But, if we have already seen that Sony is involved in the development of the Silent Hill remake and other Konami projects, it does not sound unreasonable that they could make more agreements to have a much closer relationship with the creators of final fantasy Y Dragon Quest.

PlayStation and its close relationship with Square Enix

It is no lie that PlayStation has long had a close relationship with Square Enix. The release of Final Fantasy VII was the first step and now it continues with Final Fantasy XVI which, for the moment, is a timed exclusive.

Now, the respective authorities in various countries around the world are carefully reviewing that Microsoft is not committing monopolistic practices when buying Activision Blizzard. There are already countries that have accepted this union, but there are others that still do not accept it.

We will see in the future in the medium term if all these rumors end up being a reality or not. Do you think that it will happen? Feel free to share your opinion with us in the comments.