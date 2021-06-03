So much Xbox What PlayStation they are married with a clear idea of ​​how to approach their fans. While the games division of Microsoft I bet you Game pass, that of Sony have PS Plus and exclusive, but are they enough?

According to a job application found in LinkedIn, PlayStation You are looking for a HR Merger and Acquisitions Director for your brand. While it is not a specific announcement, it seems that they are going for more studies.

During 2020, Microsoft bought from Bethesda, detail that caused not only important studios to be made, but also games that are now available in Xbox Game Pass. Somehow, PlayStation is responding to this movement.

In addition, Helmen Hurst, the boss of PlayStation Studios Y Guerrilla Games, stated that they have 25 games in development for the Playstation 5 and that among them there are many new IPs, with this in mind, it seems that they are really looking for the help and support of other studios so that the projects continue.

We also recommend: PlayStation: Fans ask Sony to buy Konami, following Xbox purchase from Bethesda

We’re still a long way from seeing those 25 PlayStation games

Let’s not lose sight of the games that are confirmed by PlayStation Studios: Ratchet and Clank: Rifted Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7. Do these games fall into those 25 Hermen Hulst talked about?

If so, another 21 games would be missing, of which at least half should be new. We have the knowledge that Bend Studio works in a new franchise and that Team Asobi it is being restructured to make games for all ages.

It does not sound far-fetched that some kind of acquisition by PlayStation to strengthen the game creation division in their studios. We will be aware of everything that is going to happen.

Fountain



