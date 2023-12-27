













The information comes from the insider known as Zubby_Tech. On his Twitter he shared some images from the LinkedIn's of several former Deviation Games employees. All of them updated their profiles to indicate that they now work with Sony Interactive Entertainment, who are behind PlayStation.

Among the people who became part of the Sony family we find Jason Blundell. He worked with Treyarch for several years and served as the producer and creative director of several games. Call of Duty. The best known are the original trilogy of Black Ops.

There are also rumors that this new PlayStation studio He would already be working on his new game that would arrive in 2026. This will supposedly be a first-person shooter, which could be part of Sony's efforts to focus on games as a service. Will they want to create competition Call of Duty?

What is PlayStation's games-as-a-service approach?

A few years ago it was revealed that PlayStation intended to focus on creating games as a service. In fact, they said they had 13 of these titles planned to come out between then and 2026. However, there isn't much information about what they might be.

One of them was supposedly The Last of Us Onlinewhich was recently canceled. Guerrilla Games was also rumored to be working on its own in-universe horizon. Although some fans do not agree with this decision, as some are already tired of this type of games, it seems that Sony is still interested. We'll see if this strategy pays off.

