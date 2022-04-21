Following the report that Microsoft is considering introducing advertisements for free-to-play games on Xbox, a new one has emerged stating that Sony he could do the same with his games PlayStation.

As reported by Business Insiderthe company is currently studying ways to encourage developers to continue making free-to-play games – which are said to have become popular during the pandemic – by providing new ways of monetizing.

At the moment, it appears that advertising is limited to ads in the menu – which can be used by publishers and developers to promote their games on the PlayStation Store – and ads served via video streaming on some apps.

However, it appears that Sony is currently working with its partners to create new advertising opportunities, with the aim of making them feel like a “natural part of the experience”.

The initiative, which Sony would have started considering 18 months ago – and is looking to roll out later this year – could include rewards for players who watched announcements and promotions, with in-game items such as skins.

Business Insider shared a similar report on Microsoft, stating that the company is currently considering introducing advertising for Xbox free-to-play games in a way that “do not interrupt the gaming experience“.

However, while Sony is reportedly already in talks with partners about its new monetization initiative, Xbox’s plans are still in their infancy. Anyway, it seems that Microsoft is “moving with caution“to avoid potential backlash from the players.

Source: Eurogamer.net.