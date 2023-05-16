













PlayStation would be about to lose another exclusive with Stray coming to Xbox

stray received a new classification and it seems that this will get more players to enjoy the title. As noted by a Twitter user, the installment now has the E (Everyone 10+), and has the following description:

“Players will sometimes come across cat-like bots/parasite blobs that can attack and kill the main cat. Additionally, players can access a UV light to defeat the mouse-like robots, causing them to explode and emit splashes of colored liquid.”

With this legend is that stray is rated E for Xbox by the Entertainment Software Rating Board. However, a release window for Microsoft consoles has not yet been announced.

Although it could be due to some exclusive contract. If this implies a year, next July 19, the title could be released, if the signing of the agreement contemplated a year.

What is Stray about?

stray follows the story of a kitten who must return home, but has fallen into a cyberpunk-style underground city. On his way back, he will have to navigate the streets full of obstacles while talking to a robot and fighting various threats.

stray It has a good design and sufficiently entertaining mechanics. It was awarded in 2022 with the award for best independent game.

