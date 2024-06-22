If we pay attention to the discovery of a certain media, Sony seems to be leaving aside video games for the PlayStation VR 2. To such an extent that at the moment it only has two games in development from its own studios.

And it seems the company has no further interest in developing any new proposal that takes advantage of Virtual Reality. Although it should be noted that this console manufacturer has not made any comments on the matter.

It is best to wait for an official statement from Sony about the future of PlayStation VR and its games. But some point out that the biggest release by this publisher and developer for this platform, in its VR2 version, was Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

This video game went on sale on February 22, 2023. Since then, publications of other titles have been limited and not as important as some would like.

But the fact that Sony is not launching more of its own video games for the PlayStation VR does not mean that it does not intend to expand what this hardware offers. So much so that a PC adapter will go on sale on August 7, 2024.

This will have a suggested price of $59.99 dollars, around $1,086 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate, and will be available in select stores as well as on the direct.playstation.com site.

Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, commented in October 2023 that Virtual Reality was a significant business for the company.

But he also recognized that he needs to reach his potential. He also considered it as something that can help in innovation but believes that it will never be the only way people will play games. The future of PlayStation VR is not very clear.

