Almost eight years have passed since the release of Uncharted 4. Since then, fans have been waiting for some sort of information about the return of Nathan Drake. Although at the moment there is nothing official, it seems that a new installment in the series could be announced shortly, and a new PlayStation commercial would have a clue about it.

Recently, PlayStation revealed a new commercial, known as Live from PS5, which shows us some of the most iconic scenes from Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo and other series, in a live action version. Nevertheless, there are a couple of segments where you can see an exploredwhich seem to be unrelated to any game in the company’s catalog.

In this way, the public has indicated that this could well be a small nod to Uncharted 5. Let’s remember that at the end of the last game, Naughty Dog introduced us to Cassie, the daughter of Nathan and Elena, who could well star in the next title in the series.

While Naughty Dog has pointed out that they have left the Uncharted series in the past, this does not mean that PlayStation has forgotten about this property. Thus, another of the company’s studios could work on a new installment. Let us remember that for several years rumors and work requests have emerged that point to the existence of Uncharted 5.

At the moment, PlayStation has not cleared up the mystery of this commercial, and it is very likely that they will not. We can only wait and see if Uncharted 5 will come in the future. On related topics, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection had the worst PlayStation launch on PC. Similarly, a reboot of the series could be in the works.

Editor’s Note:

A new Uncharted game is something that will happen eventually. The series is phenomenal, and while Naughty Dog may not be in charge of this project, this won’t stop all fans of the series from giving this title a try.

