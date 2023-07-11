













The opening is looking for applicants to create a balanced team of different heroes. As well as creating villains with set attack patterns that can be countered by the hero’s attacks. Likewise, they are looking to create a progression system that keeps players coming back to this new title.

Applicants are also expected to have experience creating large-scale combat. Another intriguing detail is that this new title is apparently coming to both PC and PlayStation consoles. Obviously they are also looking for someone who knows how games as a service work and is maintained.

Source: London Studio

At the end of the vacancy they add a couple of extras that will make the applicants more ‘desirable’. Here they indicate that someone with combat experience who combines magic spells with physical attacks will be ideal. It seems that PlayStation could have a very ambitious title on its hands.

