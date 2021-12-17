We are almost at the end of another year and waiting to know what 2022 has in store for us in the gaming sector, PlayStation has published a series of postcards from various first party and non-first party studios that wish happy holidays to all players.

PlayStation wants to thank all the fans for their support during this other difficult year: the pandemic is still making itself felt and so are the shortages of semiconductors around the world. PlayStation 5 still struggling to be found in stores and the stocks that arrive are immediately sold out. The next few months will also be critical but over time this shortage should finally come to an end.

There are many postcards and below you will find some of them: there are Ratchet & Clank, God of War, Aloy, but also Ghost of Tsushima in chibi version, the Rot of Kena Bridge of Spirits with cute Christmas hats and much more.





































2022 promises to be packed with PlayStation games, with Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West arriving in the early months.

