As is typical for Metacritics, the gaming review collection platform (and not only) has published an annual report for the “best” companies, in terms of the quality of the games published. The winner was PlayStation, beating Paradox Interactive and Activision Blizzard, second and third respectively.

Also notable is the presence of Nintendo in low position, precisely in 12th place. Even more significant, however, is the total absence of Microsoft Xbox, as the company has not published the minimum number of games to appear in the Metacritic report (ie at least 5 games).

Without delving too much into the scores and calculation methods used by Metacritic (on which you can find details in our dedicated news), we can see that Sony released 15 products in 2022 (of which 10 distinct games), 100% of which are “good”, with two of these also categorized as “great” (neither Paradox Interactive nor Activision Blizzard have “great” games, for reference).

If you want some name, we can quote God of War for PC (93 out of 100), God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 (94 out of 100), Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5 (87 out of 100) and Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5 (88 out of 100). The worst game was MLB The Show 22 (77 out of 100).

The 2023, however, it is a very different story since Sony is indeed publishing some exclusive consoles, but these are above all third-party products, such as those of Square Enix (Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16) or indies such as Tchia and Season: A Letter To The Future, which will clearly not be included in the list of Sony PlayStation titles for Metacritic’s calculations. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will most likely dominate the rating charts, but the current year doesn’t seem to be the busiest for pure Sony exclusives.

Xboxes, in addition to in turn counting on exclusive third-party titles on consoles (temporal or not), it will be able to boast various expected (and postponed) first-party titles such as Starfield, Redfall and Forza Motorsport. We don’t know clearly what the votes of these three games will be, but we already feel like saying that they will hardly fail across the board given the history of the three respective developers.

Starfield flying to a high grade?

Barring major surprises, then, Xbox appears to be on its way to reposition itself in the Metacritic charts. Of course, vote collections don’t tell the whole story, given that Microsoft supported several popular and constantly updated “as a service” games in 2022, such as Sea of ​​Thieves, Minecraft and Grounded, to name a few.

Finally, always remember that, regardless of the position in the standings, on balance what matters most is the ultimate gaming experience. What publishers that can’t snatch a spot on the charts often bring you games you love? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.