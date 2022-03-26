Bloomberg returns to the office with new and crisp indiscretions regarding the videogame panorama. According to a source who prefers to remain anonymous, Sony Interactive Entertainment will soon announce the much-rumored new subscription service, codenamed: Project Spartacus.

The announcement in question is expected to take place next week, and as previously revealed, it should be Sony’s response to theXbox Game Pass Of Microsoft. A kind of combination of PlayStation Now And PlayStation Plus which will allow players to choose between various plans that offer catalogs with modern games and classic titles.

The article reveals that the debut of the service will see “a fresh lineup of hits from recent years“. Unlike theXbox Game Pass However, which makes new titles available on the day of their release, the Sony it won’t do the same thing.

Source: Bloomberg Street Gematsu