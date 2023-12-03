PlayStation has begun emailing players to inform them that due to “content licensing arrangements”, since 31st December, some Discovery content will be removed from players’ libraries – even if they’ve paid for it.

The statement, which says the change affects only Discovery content for now, doesn’t explain why content is being removed, nor apologies for it. All it does is thank players for their “continued support”.



“As of December 31, 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library,” the brief statement explains.

“We sincerely thank you for your continued support. Thank you.”

The decision wipes hundreds of shows and movies from the store, and from some players’ own libraries.

As you may well expect, the notification has not gone down well with the PlayStation community, with some suggesting that this is the reality of an “all-digital future.” Digital content, even the content you pay for, is only ever licensed; that means the only way to preserve your favorite media is to buy it physically… and that’s only if it’s available physically in the first place, of course.

Although PlayStation didn’t give a reason as to why the content was being withdrawn, some suggest it’s because the network merged with Warner Bros. last year and as such, licensing arrangements need to be revised and renewed.

