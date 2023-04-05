In the last few days there has been a lot of rumors about a return of Play Station in the world of portable consoles: the commercial failure of Play Station Vita may not be Sony’s latest “pocket” attempt.

But all those who imagine seeing a PS Vita 2.0 on the shelves they could seriously be disappointedaccording to Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb.

In a recent Tweetsthe journalist declared that he had “only” heard of a device, yes pocket-sized, but with capabilities exclusively related to Cloud services.

This statement contradicts the report presented by insider Tom Hendersonwhich has released a series of precise details on the characteristics of this phantom new console.

The name would be Q Lite and should come out before the predictable PS5 Pro. The device should resume one of the typical features of its predecessor, the PS Vita.

The task of this device would in fact be to act as a Remote Play with PS5, exactly as it worked between PS Vita and PS4.

The device will also require a constant internet connection to fulfill a quality from 1080p and 60FPS to its fullest potential.

Sony hasn’t made any statements about it yetbut we can certainly expect new information over the summer, especially now that E3 has been canceled and development houses will have to emerge amidst the many conferences of the period.