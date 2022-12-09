PlayStation has just announced that its system to play online will be free on the 10th and 11th. In other words, without the need to be subscribed to PS Plus, you can enjoy different titles. Like Modern Warfare II, GTA Online or FIFA 23 to get into the World Cup fever.

Source: PlayStation

It should be noted that there will be no limit to the multiplayer experiences you can enjoy on PlayStation. Simply by entering during these couple of days you will be able to connect to your favorite games. Perhaps it is an opportunity to see if you dare to hire their service.

Although we know that you might want to play Fortnite, Apex Legends either Warzonebecause they are the most popular, give others a chance. Mainly because these games do not require paid online gaming service. So you can play them whenever you want.

We recommend you: Stay alive: Sony launches PS4 package with God of War Ragnarok for Latam

There are some games that you can enjoy on PlayStation with its free weekend. For example, you can play Back 4 Blood either Aliens: Fireteam Elite if you want cooperative shooters. You can also venture into raids on destiny 2. Or enjoy the multiplayer of the call of duty more recent, which are not Warzone. Will they take advantage of these days?

How much does PlayStation Plus cost?

If after this weekend you are interested in acquiring PlayStation Plus you should know that it has different prices. The essential allows you to play online, save games in the cloud and receive some free games every month. This at a cost of $39.99 per year.

Source: PlayStation

Then we have the Extra plan with a price of 66.99 per year, which has all the previous benefits. In addition to that you can access a wide catalog of recent games. And finally we have the Deluxe with a price of 76.99 per year which adds the catalog of classics from PSOne to some of PSP and PS2. Will they hire one?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.