With a move that had alarmed everyone a bit, Sony had announced the need to remove various TV content under the Discovery label even if already purchased by users, removing them directly from digital libraries, but apparently the company has backtracked reporting that the maneuver it will no longer be necessary, for now.

The change in agreements between Discovery TV, Warner Bros. which acquired it and Sony had initially led to the idea that hundreds of TV contents could also be removed from the libraries of users who had purchased them, but evidently they were reached new agreements which avoid this eventuality.

This at least for the moment, given that the issue of agreements and distribution rights still seems to be in flux: however, the latest news reports that buyers of numerous TV shows belonging to the Discovery catalog no longer risk losing purchases made at least for next two and a half years.