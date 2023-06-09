As reported by GamesMarkt, a German newspaper, Sony PlayStation will not be present at Gamescom 2023.

The site writes, according to an automatic translation: “According to current plans, Sony Interactive Entertainment will not exhibit at Gamescom 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed to GamesMarkt that it does not currently plan to exhibit in the commercial and public areas of the fair this year. This also makes it unlikely that “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2″, which will be the next big exclusive title for PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023, will be represented in Cologne. Sony Interactive Entertainment was not among the exhibitors as early as 2022.”

The source would then be a company spokesperson and we should take it all as official. Of course, the absence of Sony Interactive Entertainment from Gamescom 2023 does not mean that there will be no PlayStation events.

Jim Ryan

After all, the Japanese company has not planned a conference for the Summer Game Fest these days, but has quite simply anticipated everything with its own independent presentation. It is possible that the same also happens to August 2023.

Tell us, do you believe that there will be another great Sony event in 2023, or can we just expect a small State of Play, perhaps to re-present Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in an even more intense way in anticipation of the October 2023 launch?