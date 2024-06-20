It has just been announced that PlayStation It will not have a presence during this year’s Gamescom. A Sony spokesperson informed this to a magazine from Germany, where the event will be held next August.. So we won’t have any news from them here.

The last time PlayStation attended Gamescom was in 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the brand prefers to make its important announcements through its own State of Play. One of the most recent was held at the end of May.

With this news, only Xbox, of the big three, would be left with the possibility of attending this event. After all, a few months ago Nintendo also announced that it would not be present at this year’s celebration. We will have to wait until Gamescom gets closer to know more details, since so far they have not shared their official partners for 2024.

Gamescom is one of the most important events in the video game industry and for years it was characterized by receiving great announcements. The pair of absences from PlayStation and Nintendo certainly calls into question what we can expect from it. Do you think you can stand out without them?

Why won’t PlayStation go to Gamescom?

At the moment there is no official version of why PlayStation decided not to be present at Gamescom. However, it may be related to the fact that Months ago they announced that they would not present any games from their most important sagas this fiscal year. This ends in 2025.

Source: Firewalk Studios

Additionally, they recently had a State of Play where they gave release dates for some games that they are still preparing for this year.. Among them is concordthe new adventure of Astrobot and the port to PC of God of War Ragnarok. They probably prefer not to be here because they have nothing they haven’t shown before. Or what do you think the reason will be?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.