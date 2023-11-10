We are in that time of year in which offers are the order of the day, this is due to the celebration of Black Friday and in the case of Mexico is he Good end, for that reason many brands are already making it known what customers can expect in the future. And of course, PlayStation It could not be missing from the equation with its different consoles, accessories, exclusive video games, subscriptions to the online service and much more.

First it is mentioned that there will be discounts on PS Plus ranging from 20% to 3%, depending on the level of membership that goes from Essentials until the Premium. It is worth mentioning that for the discount to take effect, the annual payment must be made, the monthly payment does not count. There are also offers on games like God of War Ragnarok, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, EA Sports FC 24 and many others that come out in the context of celebration, that is, of the November 17 to 27.

Here the complete info:

– PS Plus Deluxe annual with a 30% discount

– PS Plus Extra annual with a 25% discount

– PS Plus Essential annual with a 20% discount

–EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 and PS4 with a 50% discount

– NBA 2K24 for PS5 with a 50% discount

– Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PS5 and PS4 with a 20% discount

–God of War Ragnarok for PS5 with a 43% discount.

On the other hand, for those who do not have the PlayStation 5 console in their possession, it will be the perfect opportunity to buy it and save it for the holiday season. Those who will officially distribute the device are the following stores in Mexico: costco, Amazon, Liverpool, Walmart, Elektra, Coppel, Sears and Sanborns. It is worth mentioning that there will be everything from bundles to standard editions of the console alone, in case the player wants their games in disc format.

Here the offers:

– In costco: Bundle PS5 + FC24 + additional DualSense: From $14,799 to $11,469

– In Amazon, Liverpool, Walmart, Elektra, Coppel, Sears and Sanborns:

– Dualsense of any color with a 30% discount

– PS5 Standard Edition Stand Alone: ​​From $12,999 to $9,999

– PS5 Standard Edition + EA FC24 Bundle & PS5 Standard Edition + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Of $14,399 to $11,999

– God Of War Ragnarok for PS5: Of $1,499 to $999

These physical items will be at discounts of November 9 to 27.

So now you know, if you want to get something at a very good price from PlayStation, the Black Friday It will be the ideal season.

Via: PlayStation.

Editor’s note: It is time to give way to the new generation of consoles, because because people have not moved we have had games that are still released for PS4 and therefore, the device is quite limited in terms of exclusive things. The best thing is that there are also interest-free months in selected stores and participating banks.