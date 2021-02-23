Ratchet & Clank was one of the best games that came out in 2016 for the Playstation 4. As such, it marked the reboot of this popular franchise in the form of a reinterpretation of the first installment.

Fortunately, he was again involved Insomniac Games, which guaranteed its quality. By now, many people have already enjoyed this game, but now there will be the opportunity that many more can do so soon.

Ratchet & Clank is a great gift

This as part of the initiative of Sony Interactive Entertainment known as Play at Home (Play at home), which was held last year. The idea was for the players to stay at home avoiding going out.

Everything so that they would not be infected by the infamous coronavirus, which devastated the world in 2020. That was how SIE gave away copies of great titles like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Y Journey. Well, it’s time to repeat this great idea.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Move over, male lombax! ‘Ratcheta’ will be playable

Four months of free titles are planned, starting in March and ending in June. According Jim ryan, president and CEO of the company, want to make the quarantine that many players continue to live more bearable.

Ratchet & Clank is one of the games chosen for that purpose. In addition to being able to play in the PS4, it is also possible to do it in PS5. They will be able to enjoy it in this way from March 1.

An initiative that has been very well received

It will be available until March 31. Now how can we take advantage of this gift? You just have to visit its corresponding file in the PlayStation Store. Once there, we simply add it to our account.

How much fun does this title offer? By some estimates, the main story takes just over 10 hours. If you add a few extras, we are talking about 13-14. Those looking for 100% will invest more than 20 with this title.

Regarding its quality, Ratchet & Clank has a healthy average of 85/100 in Metacritic. Those who have played it highlight its average gameplay, controls, graphics, variety of weapons, and of course, the design of its world.

Insomniac Games He invested a lot of effort and dedication in the development of this adventure. We will see what other games he has in mind SIE give away in the coming months. It is a very admirable initiative.

Source.



