PlayStation Y Sony Interactive Entertainment they have sought to create a space free of violence and a workplace. In fact, it has received a perfect rating on the Equal Index of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. So, during the Pride 2021, seek to continue celebrating and supporting the diversity of the community LGBTQIA +.

From video games, gifts and even donations, PlayStation He seeks to contribute this month as the whole year to the people of his community with great fanfare. To accompany you, he has even created an account for Spotify with artists LGBTQIA + and songs that celebrate their identity.

PlayStation brings you games, music and prizes in this Pride

On the occasion of Pride 2021, The team of PlayStation made a curatorship of more than 50 games that stand out for their characters, themes and community experiences LGBTQIA +. From classics like Mass Effect, Life is Strange or Night in the woods until new proposals like The Last of Us Part II.

Some of these have even been celebrated by the magazine Gayming Magazine, a video game magazine with which PlayStation has worked hand in hand to represent and celebrate diversity.

For his video game community he has prepared a special theme for Playstation 4, which you can activate using the following codes:

American Continent GBX2-ELNK-R5KE

Europe XQF7-9JN4-3NQM

Japan CKDB-GDN3-637B

Korea PDJR-T6NH-B49Q

Other Asian countries and nearby regions DQM5-2LNC-T6KL

Support and donations for the community during Pride

PlayStation has sought to partner with different projects that generate a positive change for the community LGBTQIA +, as they are GLAAD, The Trevor Project, Larkin Street Youth Service, Tokyo Rainboww Pride, akt Y Stonewall. Many of them focus their efforts on supporting people at risk.

Also, it has allied with Tent to support with Sony Group and its sister companies to the program Tent Partnership for Refugees that seeks to positively change the lives of refugees and asylum seekers LGBTQIA + in countries like USA.

Much of these efforts were led by the team Pride @ PlayStation what is a network of employees and allies LGBTQIA + that collaborates with internal departments to assist transgender inclusion processes (binary and non-binary gender spectrum). Soon they will have more information about virtual events to continue their work.

