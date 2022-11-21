Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that Playstation will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022 with many initiatives. During the event, to be held from 25 to 27 November at the Fiera Milano Rho pole, it will in fact be possible to try out some of the latest titles available for Playstation 5 among which GREAT TOURISM 7. Thanks to a partnership with Brembo, it will also be possible to experience an adrenaline-pumping experience of the title developed by Polyphony Digital thanks to the simulator made by the company.

But that is not all. In fact, during the event many third-party titles will be presented which will be released on Sony platforms over the next few months. Among them we find the highly anticipated CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION And Forspoken from SQUARE ENIX And STREET FIGHTER 6 from CAPCOM.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

PlayStation returns to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022 At the Gaming Zone powered by Gamestop all the best of PlayStation 5 entertainment and special live guests from #LACASADEIPLAYER Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 edition of Milan Games Week & Cartoomicsthe most important Italian festival dedicated to gaming, eSports, comics and board games, which will be held in the Lombard capital from 25 to the November 27that the Fiera Milano Rho pole. See also Elden Ring: Bandai Namco pays tribute to the 'Let Me Solo Her' player with a sword Inside pavilion 16, dedicated to videogame entertainment, within the Gaming Zone powered by gamestopSIE Italia will offer the community of players and all the public of the event, the opportunity to try, su PlayStation®5 console (PS5™)some of the latest PlayStation exclusives, including Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo® 7 And God of War Ragnarokcritically acclaimed title, available on the market from November 9th. And to celebrate the partnership between Gran Turismo 7 and Bremboa leading Italian company in the design and production of braking systems, players will have the opportunity to experience the thrill and adrenaline guaranteed by the GT7 on board the official Brembo simulator. The PlayStation area will also host previews of some of the most important games Third parts to be released at the end of the year and during 2023, as CRISIS CORE™ –FINAL FANTASY® VII– REUNION (Square Enix), Forspoken (Square Enix) and street fighter 6 (Capcom). To these are added titles of the caliber of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts), NBA 2K23 (2K Games), Gotham Knights (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision). See also Return to Monkey Island, an extended gameplay video for the new graphic adventure Last but not least, come back to Milan Games Week #LACASADEIPLAYERa vodcast format recently born from the desire of SIE Italia to tell all the features of the PS Plus subscription service. During the three days of the festival, the two official streamers of SIE Italy, FortuTheGamer And Prattthat, in the company of videogame journalist Ualone, will welcome famous content creators and special guests, all gaming enthusiasts, to the living room of #LACASADEIPLAYER, to guarantee the best PlayStation-branded entertainment to all those who cannot physically participate in the event. Speakers, among others, Giorgio Calandrelli, alias Pow3rprofessional player and among the most famous and influential local streamers, with over 1,900,000 followers on Twitch alone and 1,360,000 subscribers on YouTube; MikeShowSha, aka Federico Betti, who with over 3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and more than 700,000 followers on Twitch, is one of the most followed and appreciated Italian creators; and the actor Troy Bakerhost of the event, famous, in the gaming universe, for having played some of the most famous characters of the PlayStation scene, such as Joel, protagonist of the saga The Last of Us™ and Delsin, main character of in FAMOUS Second Son™. See also Cyberpunk 2077 does not forget its expansions and reaffirms its commitment to this action RPG But the surprises don’t end there. Milan Games Week & Cartoomics will be an opportunity to admire again the statue dedicated to Aloydaring protagonist of the saga of Horizoninstalled last February in Florence, on the occasion of the release of Horizon Forbidden Westhow placeholder for all the women of the past who have shared its values ​​and who have contributed to increasing the artistic, cultural, scientific and social heritage of our country. For updates on all the guests in attendance, visit the official PlayStation Italia channels: Instagram, Facebook And Twitter.



