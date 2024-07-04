Sony PlayStation’s confirmation of a presence at TGS 2024 has been met with considerable excitement – ​​it could mean nothing at all, or it could be a sign of big things to come.

We are now living in a strange historical period, for which the announcement of the presence of a producer like Sony at the largest Japanese video game fair is greeted with surprise and enthusiasm, just to make it clear how the communication situation of these companies has changed quite a bit in recent years. It used to be practically normal, but nowadays the confirmation that PlayStation will return in an official form to the Tokyo Game Show 2024 has become something very unusual, even if less than a possible return to any of the other annual events, or at least those few that have remained standing. In fact, Sony had an official presence during the TGS since 2019, so the news has historic significance. This obviously immediately gave rise to the inevitable flurry of rumours and predictions about what this unexpected presence at TGS 2024 could mean, first and foremost the possibility that it could be somehow connected to PS5 Proas the period could be propitious for a first official demonstration of the new console model. In fact, we do not know exactly what Sony could present in September, considering that there have been no particular announcements of upcoming news and that, usually, the Tokyo Game Show is not exactly the preferred stage for Sony (as well as other companies, to tell the truth) to present the big names expected in the following months, unless there are direct connections with the Japanese market.

Death Stranding 2, Capcom games or PS5 Pro? Astro Bot, the most important release for the period in question, is also expected to be released before the start of TGS 2024, the dates of which are to be from 26th to 29th Septemberso it is unlikely that a large amount of space will be dedicated to the title already available on the market. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is a top contender for TGS 2024 The main title that can come to mind as suitable for such an occasion is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, although Hideo Kojima’s productions are now more aimed at the global market than the local one, but there could also be other collaborations to announce, considering that Sony always proves to be very active with exclusives and, on the Japanese front, the company must work hard to try to recover a rather large gap that now separates it from the dominating Nintendo. This desire to recover ground in its homeland could also be the basis for the choice to return to be seen at the most important video game fair in Japan, but we’ll have to wait and see what it could be. It’s possible that the PS5 could be used as a reference console to also show multiplatform titles, as often happened for Capcom games, so we could see it as a partner for Monster Hunter Wilds, or even Resident Evil 9, but the idea that the phantom PS5 Pro could be at the fair in some form is perhaps the most suggestive. According to some, the new console model could be announced even earlier, and perhaps shown for the first time officially at TGS 2024, but obviously these are still just suppositions.

