During Playstation Showcase of this evening SQUARE ENIX presented for the first time a new IP, a multiplayer title heavily inspired by the mechanics of Splatoon, the famous Nintendo title. It’s about FOAMSTARSwhich will be coming soon Playstation 5.

The protagonists, with a strongly futuristic look, will use the foam to fill the maps with their own color. Below is the announcement trailer.

FOAMSTARS – Announce Trailer

Source: Playstation Showcase