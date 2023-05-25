During Playstation Showcase of this evening SQUARE ENIX presented for the first time a new IP, a multiplayer title heavily inspired by the mechanics of Splatoon, the famous Nintendo title. It’s about FOAMSTARSwhich will be coming soon Playstation 5.
The protagonists, with a strongly futuristic look, will use the foam to fill the maps with their own color. Below is the announcement trailer.
FOAMSTARS – Announce Trailer
