The year is finally ending, and that means that some video game companies will put up their offers for Christmas gifts or simply for players to find something at a discount, and that boils down to video games at good prices, free to play game currencies and Of course, subscription services. Speaking of the latter, PlayStation has announced something quite striking regarding Plussince they will make it free for a limited time.

That’s right, as you read a moment ago, Sony announced that users of its consoles PS4 and PS5 They will be able to play what they need PS Plus totally free, but of course it is not something eternal, since it is only two days to try all the possible games with the alternative of playing against the world. The date for this to take place is this weekend when the note you read is published, that is, the December 9 and 10.

This free part is offered as part of the Season of Play promotion of sony which will also include new avatars, PlayStation Stars, eSports tournaments and product discounts. Added to that are promotions for games such as EA Sports FC 24, among others that users cannot miss. Added to this are the monthly games that are given away with membership, which on this occasion are Lego 2K Drive (PS5, PS4) Powerwash Simulator (PS5, PS4) and Sable (PS5).

It is worth mentioning that next year is still uncertain for PlayStationsince there are not many games confirmed for PS5 by the original studies of the brand, only known to wolverine which probably won’t arrive in the 2024 and The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, which arrives during January with substantial improvements. Beyond that, the future of the current generation console is not so foreseen.

Editor’s note: It will be a perfect opportunity for users who do not have a membership to have a weekend to use the console for hours and hours, the bad thing is that it will not be possible to download PS Plus games, something that is also understandable, after all They are releasing it for free.