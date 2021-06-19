Jiam Ryan, head of PlayStation, has ensured that Sony supports and encourages cross-play.

One of the criticisms he has suffered PlayStation in recent years it had to do with the difficulty of finding video games with cross game on their consoles. Sony was slower than the rest in supporting this feature that allows you to play the same title with players of other platforms, be it PC, Xbox consoles or Nintendo Switch. Now, Jim ryan, head of PlayStation, has said that will support more.

Remember that according to Epic Games, PlayStation charges for allowing cross-play in gamesIn a interview with Axios, Jim Ryan has indicated that cross-play is going to continue to grow on PlayStation consoles. “We support and encourage the cross game “, has assured the head of the division of games of Sony. Ryan also noted that cross-play works on PlayStation in “such important games as Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Destiny 2.”

In fact, PlayStation plans go through expand quantity games that support cross-play, as Jim Ryan has explained: “The number will continue to grow“. We must remember that the documents that became known in the case of Apple against Epic Games left us a curious information: PlayStation charges studios for cross-play and is the only company to do so, according to Epic.

In this interview, Ryan hasn’t commented much on one of the last cases known in relation to cross-play and PlayStation. Borderlands 3 announced that it would have cross-play between all platforms except PlayStation consoles. Neither PlayStation 4 nor PlayStation 5 users will be able to play with other players from other platforms to the title, a decision that it has not been explained.

Ryan has not wanted to talk about the Borderlands 3 case for being a “live business problem with a long-term partner, “but has pointed out that PlayStation policies”they are consistent with all editors. “In another vein, and in relation to PlayStation news, this week we learned that Bloomberg assures that PSVR 2, the virtual reality glasses, will arrive in 2022.

