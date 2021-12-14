A new IGN USA report allows us to find that Sony PlayStation is working to fix the own relationship with indie developers. Here’s what we know.

First of all, it must be remembered that last July, various indie developers and publishers have publicly criticized Sony for problems with the independent game publishing system on PlayStation. Sony has not commented on the matter, but according to what is discovered is working to respond to the criticism.

Sony, publishers and indie developers said, had too complex tools and modules, unclear processes, and poor communication with his indie partners when it came to getting help and answers. It has also been said that – while it is true that showing indie games is problematic on all platforms – in the case of Sony the problems are greater: the Japanese company was indifferent or even hostile and selling indie games on PlayStation was increasingly complex. .

IGN also obtained a copy of a document entitled “2021 Global Partner Survey Results”, which was sent to a number of Sony’s partner publishers and developers as a follow-up to a survey that was conducted some time before. The document is short – only three pages – and does not specifically mention last summer’s public grievances, but it does identify three areas where there will be “continuous improvement” based on the survey results, which directly correspond to the issues indie publishers have raised about social media.

Sony aims to “reduce complexityIn addition, Sony has promised to give all its active partners access to better analysis of the sales and promotion of games, as well as improving the “discoverability”, or the ease with which a user and finally, Sony says it will modernize its toolset and improve its ticketing systems, documentation and customer service efforts for partner issues.

IGN USA then contacted a number of indie developers which confirmed that Sony has already started to change things and has improved communications and support. For example, if a support ticket was open for up to 9 months in the past, responses now arrive in a maximum of five days, but usually in just 48 hours.

On the front “discoverability“, the changes are slow, but even then there seems to be movement. Sony has also opened a fund to support the costs of porting PlayStation version games. Access to discount and offer periods has also improved, although it is limited to invitations received from Sony: there is no freedom to apply.

However, the Indie section of the PS Store, which shows the classic and well-known games, chosen by the Sony staff, and it is therefore difficult to emerge. Finally, the Xbox is said to be a little more accessible and the Switch gives more exposure, so both are better than Sony. The truth, though, is that Steam has the best system, and the consoles look hugely out of place in comparison. Steam is able to promote games thanks to its algorithm that detects the appreciation of users, while on consoles it must be an account manager who decides to promote a certain title.

The idea, in conclusion, is that indie developers need to push for long-term change and make indies have the same consideration by platforms as AAA titles.