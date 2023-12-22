L'acquisition of Activision can really change the balance between PlayStation And Xbox? Apparently Sony is convinced so, and the documents that emerged due to the serious leak that hit Insomniac Games confirm how the strenuous opposition exercised by the Japanese company was due precisely to these fears.
Sony fears Microsoft, therefore, but it is really possible that the newly finalized merger will guarantee the Redmond house advantages that can reverse a situation which, according to Phil Spencer himself, now seemed irrecoverable?
We've talked about it often: thanks to the fact that it arrived on the market a year early, at an affordable price, an excellent line-up and hardware that was easy to develop on, Xbox 360 had managed to build a substantial lead over PS3.
This, paradoxically, despite the well-known technical problems (remember the red ring of death, yes?) which affected between 23% and even 54% of consoles sold, and which cost Microsoft billions of dollars in on-site technical assistance.
Then something changed, Xbox has stopped investing in its future software side while Sony did the exact opposite, churning out intellectual properties of great value that allowed PlayStation 3 to make the sensational overtaking towards the end of its life cycle.
The commitment of the Japanese company has obviously not stopped bearing fruit in the PS4 generation, indeed at that point the PlayStation Studios machine was now well oiled and fully functional. Furthermore, the console cost less than the Xbox One at launch, sunk by a series of absolutely unsuccessful strategies thought by Don Mattrick.
The latest generation
As we know, the arrival of Phil Spencer changed the scenario and perspectives, although the concept of the digital library introduced in the last generation established the foundations for a substantial advantage of PlayStation which we still see today in the numbers of PS5 and Xbox Series
Spencer understood that Xbox Game Studios needed to acquire talented development teams to make up for the lack of investments of recent years, and so he continued a purchasing campaign of frightening proportionsusing a resource that Microsoft certainly does not lack: money.
Activision Blizzard, bought for almost 70 billion dollars, represents the latest and most sensational operation of the Spencer management. Inside the package there are in fact numerous established studios and intellectual properties of great value.
From Call of Duty to Warcraft, from Diablo to Overwatch, from Crash Bandicoot to Spyro, the weapons that Xbox can now use are numerous and all damn heavy, so We certainly understand Sony's concerns.
Will Jim Ryan's nightmare really come true? We'll have to wait until next year to find out see if and how the balance will shifteven more so in the event that the current focus on live services compromises the well-known ability of PlayStation Studios to churn out single player titles capable of selling tens of millions of copies.
