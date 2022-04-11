After revealing the existence of PlayStation VR2, Sony has also revealed the appearance of its viewer and some really interesting details that will characterize this device (we talked about it here). However, the company has not yet revealed a release date, though a source said the launch of the PlayStation VR2 has been postponed.

While enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the next-generation VR headset, it seems that it may still be some time before they can get their hands on the peripheral. As reported by Ross YoungCEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, PlayStation VR2 would have been postponed.

Through your account TwitterRoss Young claimed it is Apple that Sony have postponed the launch of their VR headsets until 2023. Of course, it should be remembered that Sony hasn’t mentioned any release date for PlayStation VR2 yet and, therefore, the possible release date pinned to 2022 could simply be a mere speculation carried out by industry experts.

In fact, these experts speculated that the peripheral would be released during the Christmas holidays 2022. However, according to the latest rumors, we will not see PayStation VR2 before 2023.

VR display shipments to rise> 50% to> 15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022

In recent months, there have been several rumors regarding a probable release of VR2 in 2023, and therefore this could suggest that Sony has really postponed the launch of the headset. The most obvious reason for this choice would coincide with a shortage of chips in the marketwhich would mean that the problem could exist for a long time.

In any case, at the moment these are mere speculations and therefore, we encourage you to take this information with a grain of salt. We remind you that Sony has presented the new features and potential of PlayStation VR2 and we have analyzed them in our article. The new viewer will guarantee a level of immersion never before seen on PlayStation or any other console.