Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset will soon be available through local retailers.

Until now, the hardware has only been available through Sony’s PlayStation Direct store but that’s set to change on 12th May.

UK retailer GAME is offering pre-registration for purchasers, with others sure to follow.

A report from Bloomberg in March suggested Sony had sold fewer than 300k PlayStation VR2 units in its first six weeks. Its shipment forecast was slashed just ahead of release and Sony expected to sell around 1m units after underwhelming pre-order numbers.

It’s likely that PlayStation Direct exclusivity has hampered sales.

Sales of the PlayStation 5 console, meanwhile, are soaring. Earlier today we reported that Sony has now sold over 38m units, while PS Plus subscriptions are also on the rise.

These latest earnings reports did not include PSVR2.

For those who do purchase the headset, it’s a “VR enthusiast’s dream” according to Eurogamer’s Ian Higton.

“This headset elevates the immersiveness and quality of VR experiences on the PlayStation massively and using the PSVR2 after previously owning a PSVR feels like a true generational leap, right up there with playing Mario 64 for the first time,” he wrote in our PSVR2 review .