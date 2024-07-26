Sony has announced that the application to make PlayStation VR2 compatible with PC already has a release date. It will thus be available on August 6, 2024. The website for this software is already online on Steam, and this is how there is information about its operation.

With this program, players will be able to enjoy virtual reality video games and applications on this platform using both the headset and the necessary controls.

The PlayStation VR2 App, which is the name of this application, updates the hardware of this device. It also allows you to adjust the settings of the PSVR2 from the main SteamVR panel. This applies to the play area as well as the brightness of the screen.

To use this software, you need to have the headset, specific controllers with Bluetooth connection and the PSVR2 PC adapter. To play, it is essential that this program is always installed.

That’s why Sony emphasizes that this app should not be uninstalled, even after finishing the initial setup. Now, which computers can run this software? That’s something you can check out below in more detail.

PlayStation VR2: PC requirements confirmed

Sony, in order to enjoy what the PlayStation VR2 offers, gives the following minimum requirements to use it on a computer with this application:

MS Windows 10/11 Operating System

Intel Core i5 7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 processor (Zen 2 or later architecture required)

8GB RAM

Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing architecture or better required); NVIDIA RTX series; AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later; Radeon RX 6500XT or later

700MB of available space

However, Sony still says that the recommended requirements for using the PlayStation VR2 include a 64-bit processor and operating system, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card or later, or if applicable, an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or better.

