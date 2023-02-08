This February 22 PlayStation will launch PS VR2, its new virtual reality headset. That is why they decided to share one last guide with frequently asked questions about this new gadget. Here we share it with you in case you are in doubt about whether to buy it or not.

To start, at launch it will come in two different options. The first is the box that simply comes with the PlayStation VR2 and all of its components. The second is a package in which, in addition to the viewer, the comparators will receive the title Horizon Call of the Mountain. What’s included in each PS VR2 bundle is the headset, a PS VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with extra ear cushions, and a USB cable.

Upon arrival there will be 30 titles available for users to enjoy. Among them there will be new experiences, such as Horizonand some updated versions of titles that came to PS4. Despite this last point, you should take into account that the PS VR2 is not compatible with this console, since it was developed with the PS5 in mind.

PlayStation VR2 users can stream their gaming sessions. With a connection to the PS5 HD camera they can film themselves while playing. This way they can demonstrate their movements and reactions to boss battles or other events.

How does PlayStation VR2 change from its predecessor?

One of the main differences of this new viewer is the PlayStation VR2 Sense control, which has haptic feedback. As if that were not enough, the helmet also has this response, as well as 3D audio to provide unparalleled immersion. Not to mention, it provides enormous visual clarity thanks to its HDR OLED screen that supports 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye.

It has eye-tracking cameras that follow your line of sight when you aim or look around. Thanks to this, it can improve the visual quality of what you are focusing on to make it sharper than its surroundings. Although it sounds complex, to enjoy it you simply have to connect it to your PS5 with the included USB cable and it will be ready for use. Will they buy it?

