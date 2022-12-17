In an interview published by Famitsu, Sony’s Hideaki Nishino also commented Playstation VR2reporting that, unlike even the first model, this was designed in parallel with the reference console, ie PS5.

This means that PS VR2 should overcome the inconsistencies that emerged when the first version of PlayStation VR was launched with PS4, such as having to use the TV adapter which excluded HDR and introduced an additional complication.

PlayStation VR2 and its controllers

Another unconvincing element was the use of PlayStation Move as controllers, devices not specifically designed for this use and therefore limited in potential.

All these problems should definitely be overcome by PlayStation VR2, right from the launch of the new device. In fact, this is immediately studied taking into account the characteristics of PS5 and also equipped with specially designed controllers.

“There is a USB-C port in the front of PS5, which was basically prepared in advance to connect with PS VR2,” Nishino reported. “PS VR had some problematic elements in connecting with PS4, so to clean things up a bit, we designed the new headset together with PS5 from the beginning”.

On the other hand, various basic features of the PS5 can also be particularly in line with the use of games in VR, such as 3D audio and the high-speed SSD. Already last week the pre-order on Amazon for PS VR2 was made available, while recently it was announced that Resident Evil Village VR Mode for PS VR2 will be a free DLC.