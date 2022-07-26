Preparations for the launch of PlayStation VR2 are proceeding at full speed e PlayStation can’t wait for gamers to try out exciting new games and experiences to explore with the next generation virtual reality headset. In light of these developments, the team through a blog post wants to offer a brief preview of some of the user experience features that users will discover on PS VR2.

With PS VR2you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with the new function of transparent view. This feature is particularly useful when you want to check the position of the PS VR2 Sense controllers in the room without removing the headset. Thanks to the PS VR2’s built-in front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset or use the Tab in the Control Center to move the view from their surroundings to the content on PS VR2. The Tab in the Control Center also gives you quick access to other PS VR2 settings that are useful for, for example, adjusting the play area.

With the new broadcast function for PS VR2 you can film yourself while you play by connecting a PS5 HD camera to the console. It’s a great way to show your moves as you defeat a boss and share your reactions with other players in real time.

The PS VR2 play area can be customized using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and built-in cameras. Cameras allow you to scan the room, while with the PS VR2 Sense controllers you can further expand and customize the play area to suit your play style and surroundings.

As you play, if you approach the set boundary, you will receive a warning so you will know that you are near the boundary of the playing area. You can change the settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once the play area is configured, your settings will be saved unless you move to a different play area.

In VR Mode, players can enjoy VR game content with a 360 ° view in a virtual environment. The contents will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a frame rate of 90 Hz / 120 Hz.

In Theater Mode, players can view the user interface and the PS5 system, as well as all multimedia content and non-VR games, on a large virtual screen. Cinema Mode content is displayed in 1920 × 1080 HDR video format with frame rates of 24/60 Hz and 120 Hz.

Sony also says that new details will be shared later, in particular the price of the headset and its launch date.

Source: PlayStation Blog