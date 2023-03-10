Playstation VR2 is the protagonist of a trailer with i acknowledgments from the Italian presswho tried the new virtual reality viewer dedicated to PS5 owners and expressed extremely positive feelings about the technologies used.

If you have read our review of PlayStation VR2 you already know it: we are talking about a device characterized by excellent quality componentseasy to configure and equipped with good comfort thanks to the many adjustments present.

Specifications that translate into a peripheral capable of expressing itself very well in the field of VR experiences, enriched by features such as pupillary tracking, controllers with haptic feedback and a pair of very high resolution displays, for an ever so high level of involvement.

All aspects that really come into their own with the best games available at launch for PlayStation VR2, including free updates for Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7, which are particularly spectacular.