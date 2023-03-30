According to unofficial estimates shared by IDC analysts, Playstation VR2 has recorded gods very subdued sales numbers, not to say bad, in the first weeks after launch. To be precise, we are talking about only 270,000 units purchased compared to the two million produced by Sony to prepare for the debut of the PS5 viewer in stores. For IDC analysts, the main problem is the cost of the peripheral, to the point that they advise the Japanese company to make a cut as soon as possible, in order to bring a greater number of users closer and avoid a commercial flop. However it occurs to us that in addition to the high pricethere are also other factors to consider that may have negatively impacted your sales.

First, however, it is necessary to make two assumptions. The first, very obvious, is that the data of 270,000 units sold at the end of March are an estimate and not official data and therefore should be taken with a grain of salt while waiting for what Sony itself will release in the coming weeks. However, we can go back to the statements made by CFO Hiroki Totoki at the beginning of the month, who stated that the company “is very happy with the launch of PlayStation VR2” and that in his opinion the peripheral has a “good chance” of exceeding the 5 million units sold of the previous PS4 headset.

In short, and here we come to the second premise, are 270,000 units sold a lot or a few? Clearly, if confirmed, this is a negative figure, we probably all agree on this, but given Totoki’s statements, perhaps Sony believes that the results of PlayStation VR2 at launch are less catastrophic than IDC paints them, which cannot know exactly what are the sales objectives that the Japanese company has set itself, taking into consideration all the various factors, strengths and weaknesses of its product.

That said, as noted by IDC, it is undeniable that the price of PlayStation VR2 may have had a substantial impact on sales, although it is more than fair compared to the hardware features it mounts, as explained in our review. In fact, we are talking about a viewer that costs 549.99 euros, where only the PS5 requires an outlay of 450 – 550 euros, excluding offers. Keep in mind, among other things, that it has only been relatively simple to find the console in stores for a few months: we think that very few are inclined to spend $1,000 or more to buy both together or a few months apart from each other.

However, as mentioned at the beginning, we do not believe it is correct to indicate only the price as a reason for the alleged subdued sales of PlayStation VR2. In fact, among the various factors, there is also the PS5 installed basewhich according to the official data of the beginning of February is at an altitude of 32 million units (against the approximately 50 million of PS4 at the launch of the previous viewer), perhaps still too few to support such a device.

In this regard, it is a real shame that Sony has once again decided to limit PlayStation VR2 to the PlayStation ecosystem only, given that we are sure that the peripheral would have also appealed to many PC users and therefore also a greater number of developers, with benefits for all. Exclusive products have always been one of the pillars of Sony’s strategy, but never as in this case would a greater opening to the PC market, where the VR sector is certainly more deeply rooted, have been the best choice in the opinion of the writer.

Among the various factors we cannot fail to mention a marketing unattractive. For heaven’s sake, there was no shortage of commercials and advertisements, but much more effort could have been made in terms of communication. Suffice it to say that Sony, in addition to CES, has not even dedicated an exclusive State of Play to PlayStation VR2 to comprehensively present its features and launch line-up to its audience. Indeed, he let important announcements, such as the release date and price of the viewer, be communicated without many celebrations with cold posts from the PlayStation Blog, like the reveal of yet another new Dualsense color. The PS5 relaunch campaign that took place at the beginning of the year, complete with trailers, a giant PS5 in Rome and other activities that will have cost tens of millions of dollars, was sacrosanct, but perhaps it would have been appropriate to make similar efforts also for PlayStation VR2, a all the more reason if we consider how much the sector of virtual reality viewers still interests a niche audience, especially in the console sector.

Last but not least, we mention the launch lineupcertainly plentiful and varied, but perhaps that standout title was missing, an essential killer app capable of making the general public jealous, with all due respect to Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7. And also looking to the future at the moment there are few titles that would seem able to fill this role.

In short, cutting the price of PlayStation VR2 as suggested by IDC could certainly increase the units sold, however lowering Sony’s profit margins and enraging those who took it at launch, but we doubt that at the moment it is the cure at all the evils.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.