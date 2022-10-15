The manual user of PlayStation VR2 seems to have ended up on the net ahead of time, which has allowed us to obtain some interesting details on the new Sony viewer, including some unpublished information such as the weight of this.

As reported by Brad Lynch on Twitter, with a source that is not yet fully verified, it appears that the official PlayStation VR2 manual has already been printed and ready for mass production of the device, which should allow you to get the official details on the viewer including those visible in the photo accompanying the tweet, below.

The technical features are those that had already been announced previously, that is a display with 4000×2040 resolution (2000×2040 per eye) 6-axis motion sensing system, stereo audio jack, dimensions of about 200x270x175mm. Among the new data emerges the weight: PlayStation VR2 will weigh 630 grams excluding the cables, which makes it significantly lighter than the previous model.

The first PlayStation VR weighed in fact around 700 grams, which indicates one reduction weighing about 70 grams for PlayStation VR2, an aspect of no less importance when it comes to a device that must be worn. In the meantime, it has emerged that Sony has plans to produce 2 million units by March 2023, thus expecting an excellent start for the viewer on the market.