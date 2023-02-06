Sony has released the Updated FAQs on Playstation VR2or an in-depth study with questions and answers that cover practically all information that you can look for on the PS5 virtual reality headset ahead of launch.

You can find frequently asked questions at this address on the PlayStation blog: it starts with an in-depth description of the technical characteristics of the peripheral, and then goes on to reveal various other details that may be little known even to those who have followed the viewer more closely.

Among them, we come to know that the famous cable connection is precisely 4.5m long and that the space required to use the viewer is 2x2m as the minimum free area when playing standing up, or 1x1m while sitting down. Among the FAQs it is also reported that system updates will be integrated into the PS5 updates.

The possibility of wearing glasses inside the viewer is confirmed and that its use is not suitable for children under 12 years of age. THE controllers specific to PlayStation VR2 work with PS5 even without the headset, but only for the user interface and multimedia content. This controller, however, will not be sold separately, at least initially.

It is also confirmed incompatibility of games for the first PlayStation VR, the new one being not backwards compatible. However, cross-gen games that work on both headsets will be released, while some games for the first PlayStation VR will receive specific updates to work on PlayStation VR2.

Also interesting to note that initially, at launch, PS VR2 games will be digital only. Disc versions of select titles may be available in the future. We remind you that the release of the device is set for February 22, 2023: to get to know it better, we refer you to our last test before the launch and the tested Horizon Call of the Mountain.