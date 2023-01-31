According to Bloomberg sources, Sony seems to be dissatisfied with the trend of preorder Of Playstation VR2to such an extent that he would decide to reduce production by roughly half and scale back sales projections for the PS5 headset.

The article states that Sony was initially aiming to ship 2 million units of PlayStation VR2 in the first quarter of 2023. However, due to the apparent lack of public interest in the peripheral, production has been reduced and now the Japanese company plans to release only one million units on the market in the launch period and a total of 1.5 million units for the entire year.

For Bloomberg, the alleged failure of PlayStation VR2 in terms of preorders is mainly due to high price, especially with the current economic climate. Recall that the viewer in the USA will be launched at 549 dollars and in Europe at 599 euros, in practice a cost even higher than that of a standard PS5 with reader.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of the launch games of PlayStation VR2

It must also be said that the marketing dedicated to PlayStation VR2 so far has been a bit bland. For example, just think of how the release date, the price and the rich launch line-up of over 30 titles were revealed through posts on the PlayStation Blog, where perhaps such information would have deserved a major media event, such as the State of Plays.

That said, for the moment take the information given above with a grain of salt, as these are rumors without official confirmation.