sony decided to disprove the Bloomberg report on the production cuts Of Playstation VR2: according to the Japanese company, nothing of the kind would have happened and the plans for the distribution of the new viewer would not have changed.

As you may have read this morning, the American newspaper spoke of halving the production of PlayStation VR2 due to disappointing pre-orders, but according to Sony’s statements, things would be different and indeed there would be a great enthusiasm towards the launch of the new viewer.

To be precise, the Japanese company would have reported to GamesIndustry.biz that “it is observing the enthusiasm of PlayStation fans for the imminent launch, which will include over thirty titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village “.

A very different story from the one reported by Bloomberg, according to which the producer would have revised device numbers based on projections, not only decreasing units available at launch but also alerting partners to declining orders.

At this point it will be interesting to see if and what evidence Bloomberg will be able to bring in support of its reports, so as to possibly frame Sony’s communication strategy and understand if it is a containment maneuver in view of a less brilliant debut than hoped for.