Sony has revealed that Playstation VR2 in the first six weeks of launch it sold nearly 600,000 units in the world, 8% more than PS VR1 did for PS4, which among other things could count on a larger installed base of consoles.

This information comes from Sony’s financial report for shareholders released overnight which revealed many interesting details about PlayStation’s future plans, such as the aims for the mobile and cloud gaming market, as well as greater investments for new IPs and live service games.

As we can see in the graph below, more PlayStation VR2 units were purchased in the initial weeks than PS VR1, although the sales curve seems to be about to align on similar numbers.

Clearly a lot will also depend on the games coming out in the coming months and whether they will be able to capture the interest of the public. In the image below, for example, already known titles are mentioned such as Resident Evil 4 Remake VR and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, but it is probable that there are also other games in the pipeline yet to be revealed and in this regard some news could arrive already during the PlayStation Showcase tonight.

The data shared by Sony should also definitively deny the estimates of IDC analysts, who spoke of a commercial disaster, and rather confirm the hypotheses according to which PlayStation VR2 may actually have recorded one of the best launches ever for a VR viewer. Clearly, to sum up, it will be necessary to wait for official data based on longer sales periods.