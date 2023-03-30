During the month of February, the Playstation VR2 from sony. Despite rave reviews about its performance and launch titles, it’s not generating the necessary traction. A new report indicates that it has sold less than 300,000 units.

According to the Bloomberg site, the PlayStation VR2 has sold 270,000 units so far. The same portal had already reported in the past that Sony had lowered its sales forecast for the viewer. With which they expected that at least 1.5 million units would be sold by March 2024.

The company would have also decided to release fewer units on the market for its launch. This after they saw that the pre-sales were few in relation to their expectations. It now appears that his prognosis was correct.

Perhaps one of the main reasons behind the low sales would be the price of the PlayStation VR2. The viewer costs 17,399 pesos in Mexico and requires the PS5 to work. If we combine the prices of both, it gives an approximate of 31,000 pesos, which is a considerable investment.

What’s new in the PlayStation VR2?

The PlayStation VR2 launched with a flurry of interesting titles that take advantage of its new technologies. Perhaps the most striking is the haptic feedback on the controls, which allows for an even greater level of immersion. Since the players already feel closer thanks to the viewer and also receive tactile responses to various of their actions.

The viewer itself also has 3D audio. Not to mention, it has tremendous visual clarity thanks to its HDR OLED screen that supports 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye. It also comes with eye-tracking cameras that follow your line of sight when you aim or look around. With this you can improve the sharpness of what you focus on, while blurring the surroundings. Does it catch your attention?

