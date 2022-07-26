The company will allow us to enjoy video games and other entertainment products with two visual modes.

PlayStation has been raising the bar for every fan of gaming technology. Virtual reality with your PS VR2. Until now, the Japanese company has shared the details regarding its new device, although we have also had the opportunity to take a first look at its design. However, since the signing they have decided to open up more with the public through an article in which they specify the new features of your device.

We will be able to see our surroundings without the need to remove our helmetAs described in the playstation blogthe company will integrate a most useful novelty for players: the possibility of seeing what happens outside of PS VR2 without the need to remove the helmet. This is achieved thanks to a couple of cameras located outside the device, which will allow us to observe our surroundings in real time to check our position in the home or the elements that surround us.

custom play area

This is complemented by a feature never before seen on PlayStation VR devices which, according to the company’s description, uses PS VR2’s sensors and built-in cameras to scan the area where we play. In this way, we can customize the virtual limits of the place where we will move, which in turn detects obstacles such as sofas, armchairs and furniture.

PS VR2 will allow us to customize our gaming areaAs expected, the system will alert us if we get too close to the confines of our virtual zone, so we can customize our playing space and rest assured that we won’t hit anything. In addition, PS VR2 will allow us save our settings and, in the event that we move to a new area, we will have to repeat the process so that the system adapts to the place.

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

If we look at the novelties of PS VR2 in terms of its modes, it turns out that PlayStation has decided to integrate two options to enjoy Virtual Reality experiences and products that are not made for this technology. On the one hand, the blog tells us about a VR-mode which, as you can imagine, will allow us to play PS VR2 titles with a 360º view. This will be displayed with a video format of 4000x2040HDR (2000 x 2040 for each eye) and a frame rate of 90Hz/120Hz.

The device will have a VR Mode and a Cinematic ModeOn the other hand, the PlayStation device will also feature a Cinematic mode with which “players will be able to see the PS5 system, interface, and all non-VR gaming and multimedia content in a virtual movie screen“. This mode will work with a video format of 1920x1080HDR and a frame rate of 24/60Hz and 120Hz.

Leaving aside these news, from PlayStation they also remember that their PS VR2 will be complemented by the hd camera of PS5 to give us a total streaming experience. Thus, we will have the possibility to record the events of the VR game and our reactions to it, something that we can share with other users or broadcast it live.

All of this leaves us with a question: when will PS VR2 be available? From PlayStation still can’t answer this question, but they promise to share more details of their device soon. In addition to this, the Japanese company ensures that we will know more platform games in their next communications, so we will be attentive to their publications on social networks.

In this sense, PlayStation has already confirmed 20 titles for its PS VR2, which includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain. There are fewer and fewer doubts about the Virtual Reality device, and that is why we have already prepared an article in which we review its technical characteristics, differences with other devices and more.

