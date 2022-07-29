The new PS5 beta firmware available since yesterday in selected countries includes gods references to PlayStation VR2Sony’s new virtual reality headset, suggesting that the release date may not be too far off.

Although the Japanese company has presented details and characteristics of the viewer on several occasions, for the moment it has not yet revealed when it will arrive on the market, not even with an indicative release period.

As reported by a user on Reddit, the new PS5 beta firmware, which among other things includes native support for 1440p resolution and custom lists for games, references Sony’s headset. Specifically, in the settings menu, in the option dedicated to the communication method of accessories, i PS VR2 Sensethat is the controllers of the viewer, which apparently can only be connected to the console via Bluetooth.



It is a small reference without a doubt, but not negligible. Yasuo Takahashi stated in the PlayStation Blog article presenting the new PlayStation VR2 experiences and features yesterday: “PS VR2 game developers will begin to access the latest PS VR2 user experience in a new version of the system software coming as part of ongoing development.”

Most likely Takahashi was referring to the aforementioned beta firmware, which therefore could include within it lines of code related to the viewer, in order to offer new tools for developers who are developing or intend to make games compatible with the device.

As we know the new PS5 beta firmware will be available globally by the end of 2022 and therefore the launch of PlayStation VR2 could take place shortly or in any case in the months immediately following.

In the past, the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he was sure of the launch in the early months of 2023, a period perhaps indirectly confirmed in the months by the PlayStation Blog. To find out the truth, as usual, we just have to wait for official news directly from Sony.