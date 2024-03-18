Production of the PlayStation VR2 headset has been halted, a new report claims, while Sony struggles to shift a growing pile of unsold units.

Bloomberg states that PSVR2 sales have continued to slow down, while stock of the unit begins to mount up.

Sony has now reportedly manufactured over 2m units of its PS5 VR headset, although the company has not disclosed sales figures since May 2023.

Sony itself has not yet commented on the report.

Bloomberg has repeatedly reported on PSVR2's performance, and wrote in January 2023 that Sony had slashed its planned shipments of the headset following disappointing pre-order numbers. In response, Sony denied it had cut PSVR2 production, and said it had seen “enthusiasm” from fans for the device.

Two months later, Bloomberg wrote that Sony had sold fewer than 300k PSVR2 headsets in its first six weeks. Sony later stated it had sold 600k PSVR2 units in the device's first six weeks – slightly more than the first PlayStation VR headset managed in the same timeframe.

Sony has not provided any update on PSVR2's sales performance since.

PSVR2 costs £530/$550/€600 without a game, or £570/$600/€650 in a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain. You can also buy a £40/$50/€50 controller charging dock, which allows you to charge your controllers without connecting them to your PS5. And, of course, you'll also need a PS5.

Last month, Sony quietly confirmed it had begun testing PSVR2 compatibility with PC.